EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXFO. TD Securities raised their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get EXFO alerts:

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $359.04 million, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EXFO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in EXFO by 3,934.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 597,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 582,234 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in EXFO by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in EXFO in the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Price Michael F bought a new position in EXFO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EXFO

EXFO, Inc engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.