Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

NYSE:EXR opened at $187.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

