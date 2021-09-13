Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FBGGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBGGF opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88. Fabege has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

