Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $103.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

