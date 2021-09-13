Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average is $327.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

