Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.47. The stock had a trading volume of 296,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $892,076,939. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

