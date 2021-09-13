FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $346.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $366.00 to $346.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.92.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $257.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a one year low of $225.47 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

