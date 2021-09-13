FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $360.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $365.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s previous close.
FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.
NYSE FDX opened at $257.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.37. FedEx has a 12 month low of $225.47 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
