FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $360.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $365.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

NYSE FDX opened at $257.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.37. FedEx has a 12 month low of $225.47 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

