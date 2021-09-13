Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oddo Securities

Analysts at Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

RACE opened at $219.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

