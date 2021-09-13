Ferrexpo’s (FEEXF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $$5.90 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

