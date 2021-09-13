Ferrexpo’s (FEEXF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $$5.90 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.05.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
