Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,822,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

