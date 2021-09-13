Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,822,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.
In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
