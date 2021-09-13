Financial Advisory Group Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

The Boeing stock opened at $211.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average of $235.76.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

