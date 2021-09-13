Financial Advisory Group Grows Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 20.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 103.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 136,885 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 70.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM opened at $357.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

