Financial Advisory Group Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in salesforce.com by 44.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $257.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average is $234.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

