Financial Advisory Group Purchases 518 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,880 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 34.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

NYSE CVX opened at $96.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

