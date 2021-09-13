Financial Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.