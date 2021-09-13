Financial Comparison: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and American Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A American Express $36.09 billion 3.49 $3.14 billion $5.34 29.72

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Express 2 11 8 0 2.29

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. American Express has a consensus target price of $162.34, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than American Express.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% American Express 18.72% 26.15% 3.27%

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Express pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Express has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

American Express beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

