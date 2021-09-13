Financial Review: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and PJT Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.82 $62.21 million $0.52 33.42 PJT Partners $1.05 billion 1.75 $212.43 million $4.93 15.32

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. PJT Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Patria Investments and PJT Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 PJT Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.13%. PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $91.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than PJT Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A PJT Partners 11.89% 29.98% 18.70%

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Patria Investments pays out 355.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PJT Partners pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of PJT Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of PJT Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PJT Partners beats Patria Investments on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments. The company was founded on November 5, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

