Financial Survey: Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rennova Health and HCA Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.04 -$18.34 million N/A N/A HCA Healthcare $51.53 billion 1.59 $3.75 billion $11.61 22.11

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and HCA Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51% HCA Healthcare 8.87% 234.29% 10.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rennova Health and HCA Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A HCA Healthcare 0 3 17 0 2.85

HCA Healthcare has a consensus target price of $244.21, suggesting a potential downside of 4.87%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

