First Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 481,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

