First Bank & Trust Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.86. 131,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

