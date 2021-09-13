First Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 7,396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.64. 48,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,956. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

