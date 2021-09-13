First Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Timken were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Timken by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of The Timken stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.