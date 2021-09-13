First Bank & Trust Sells 212 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 1.7% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $115.91. 6,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

