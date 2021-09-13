First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $102.63.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

