First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $81.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

