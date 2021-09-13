First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

PRDO stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $740.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

