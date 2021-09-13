First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.