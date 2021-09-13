First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $276,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $15,285,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 723,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $207.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

