First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $365,000 in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,495,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $257,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $22,955,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBE opened at $67.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

