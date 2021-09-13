First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,715 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Regions Financial by 53.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.