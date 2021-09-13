First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 715,947 ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 715,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,282,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IACC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,211. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

