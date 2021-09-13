First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 38,079 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,397,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 6.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $485,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.48. 392,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

