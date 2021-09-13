First Pacific Advisors LP Has $281.15 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 3.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of AON worth $281,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $291.54. 13,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.00 and a 200-day moving average of $247.99. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $294.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

