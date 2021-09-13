First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $11.81 Million in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,185,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLVU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000.

TWLVU stock remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

