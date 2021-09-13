First Pacific Advisors LP Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,499,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 647,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 306,960 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $1,404,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $9,870,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,448. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.