First Pacific Advisors LP Takes Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHPAU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 3.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 6.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 155,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. 11,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,351. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

