First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $124,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $10,033,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,253,559.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock valued at $350,202,665 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL traded up $3.99 on Monday, reaching $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,275. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

