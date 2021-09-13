First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) & Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Critical Comparison

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 3 4 4 0 2.09 Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus target price of $179.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.01%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $4.51 billion 7.55 $1.06 billion $5.81 34.00 Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 26.82% 12.40% 0.87% Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, First Republic Trust Company, FRTC Delaware, mutual fund activities through third-party providers, the brokerage activities of FRSC, and foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. The company was founded by James H. Herbert II in February 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

