FLO (FLO) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

