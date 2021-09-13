Freehold Royalties’ (FRU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Shares of FRU traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 110,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,902. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.87.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

