FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.95. FS Bancorp posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. 370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.30. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $66,124.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

