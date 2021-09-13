FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Issued By Cormark

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$58.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.64. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$27.32 and a 12-month high of C$66.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.