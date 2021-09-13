Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Down 0.3%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

