GenTrust LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 62,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.