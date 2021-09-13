Ghost (GHOST) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.25 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $416,594.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ghost has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00151966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

