Gladstone Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GLEEU)

Gladstone Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLEEU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 14th. Gladstone Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GLEEU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Gladstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.08.

