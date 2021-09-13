Glass Houses Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th

Glass Houses Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLHAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. Glass Houses Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Glass Houses Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLHAU opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. Glass Houses Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

