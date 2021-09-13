Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $179.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments' acquisition of Mineral Tree will give it a wide footprint in the cloud based business to business payment market. Its agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Solid operating cash flows enables strategic investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A favorable guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower than industry average ROE makes the stock unattractive. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.38.

GPN stock opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

