GNY Market Capitalization Hits $69.68 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. GNY has a market capitalization of $69.68 million and $173,812.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

